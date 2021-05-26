Meal Bowls are new culinary trend

Enjoying a “bowl meal” is one of the more recent culinary trends and the bowls can be created in a variety of ways. They are the perfect way to transform heart-healthy grains, beans, lean meats, greens and vegetables into an easy-to-make meal. You can also make a smoothie bowl using frozen fruit, yogurt, milk, nut butters, etc. to make the thick smoothie, and then adding fresh fruit and granola to the bowl. To enjoy this trend, use one of the following recipes or customize your bowl by choosing one item from each of the following categories: