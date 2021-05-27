Naomi Osaka to Boycott Press at French Open
Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka says she won’t be taking part in post-match press conferences at the French Open to preserve her mental health. “We’re often sat there and asked questions that we’ve been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I’m just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve watched many clips of athletes breaking down after a loss in the press room and I know you have as well. I believe that whole situation is kicking a person while their [sic] down and I don’t understand the reasoning behind it.”www.thedailybeast.com