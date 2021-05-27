Sound Off for Thursday, May 27

We have slaughtered over 60 million of our most innocent and vulnerable citizens in their mother’s womb over the last 48 years, the worst Holocaust known to mankind. Over those 48 years, the pro-life establishment has never talked about human abortion like it is murder, they have never treated it or acted like it is murder and they have never enacted laws that treat it like murder. Politicians have failed to uphold their oath of office to protect all innocent life from enemies foreign and domestic. Truth of the matter is they are more concerned about protecting the mothers that murder these babies. They have made it clear in several states that have tried to adopt laws that would abolish abortion and make it criminal, that they would not support any law that would criminalize mothers. They are more concerned about protecting mothers than they are the innocent child. This nation has suffered greatly for this injustice. Stop supporting anything but the total abolition of human abortion. The only good news for mothers is that there is forgiveness for what they have done and it is found in the finished work of Christ on the cross at Calvary if they will put their trust and faith in Christ. Wake up, America! Michael J. Amatuzzo, Kokomo.