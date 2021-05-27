Sound Off for Thursday, May 27
So, “Johnny from Boothwyn” wants to know why Trump haters are still so concerned with that numskull, and that we lead such delusional lives. Well, ask the vote counters in Maricopa County, who are busy on the fourth recount. If that isn’t delusional, what is? Now, let’s see: Trump lost the 2016 popular vote by three million. If you add in the nine million who voted third party, that makes twelve million voters who wanted somebody other than Trump to win. Unfortunately, the Electoral College had other ideas. Moving on to the 2020 vote, Trump lost the popular vote by seven million; add in the three million who voted third party, and ten million voters wanted someone other than Trump to win. Happily, someone else did win. Obviously, it looks like more voters always want someone else to beat Trump.www.delcotimes.com