Presidential Election

Sound Off for Thursday, May 27

Delaware County Daily Times
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, “Johnny from Boothwyn” wants to know why Trump haters are still so concerned with that numskull, and that we lead such delusional lives. Well, ask the vote counters in Maricopa County, who are busy on the fourth recount. If that isn’t delusional, what is? Now, let’s see: Trump lost the 2016 popular vote by three million. If you add in the nine million who voted third party, that makes twelve million voters who wanted somebody other than Trump to win. Unfortunately, the Electoral College had other ideas. Moving on to the 2020 vote, Trump lost the popular vote by seven million; add in the three million who voted third party, and ten million voters wanted someone other than Trump to win. Happily, someone else did win. Obviously, it looks like more voters always want someone else to beat Trump.

Donald Trump
Kokomo, INKokomo Tribune

Sound off: There is good news

We have slaughtered over 60 million of our most innocent and vulnerable citizens in their mother’s womb over the last 48 years, the worst Holocaust known to mankind. Over those 48 years, the pro-life establishment has never talked about human abortion like it is murder, they have never treated it or acted like it is murder and they have never enacted laws that treat it like murder. Politicians have failed to uphold their oath of office to protect all innocent life from enemies foreign and domestic. Truth of the matter is they are more concerned about protecting the mothers that murder these babies. They have made it clear in several states that have tried to adopt laws that would abolish abortion and make it criminal, that they would not support any law that would criminalize mothers. They are more concerned about protecting mothers than they are the innocent child. This nation has suffered greatly for this injustice. Stop supporting anything but the total abolition of human abortion. The only good news for mothers is that there is forgiveness for what they have done and it is found in the finished work of Christ on the cross at Calvary if they will put their trust and faith in Christ. Wake up, America! Michael J. Amatuzzo, Kokomo.
RelationshipsKokomo Tribune

Sound off: What are we teaching our children?

The aliens have finally landed. They set up their camp at a golf resort in Florida. The followers visit the resort to take in the "Big Lie" and get their picture taken with the king and the gold statue. The want to be autocrat has spread over 30,000 lies and misinformation is their king.
Arizona Statemyheraldreview.com

Letter to the editor: Lopez

All 50 Republican senators voted against even discussing S1, the For the People Act, the bill that would counteract the restrictive voting laws passed in many states (like my state of Arizona) and being considered in many other states. We should be suspicious about why these Republicans don’t even want...
New York City, NYtalbotspy.org

From and Fuller: States’ Rights Redux and Lessons from NYC Mayoral Election

Every Thursday, the Spy hosts a conversation with Al From and Craig Fuller on the most topical political news of the moment. This week, From and Fuller talk about the reappearance of states rights as a reason why Republicans in the United States Senate voted against the most recent Voter Rights Bill. Al and Craig also talk about the results of the Democratic primary for Mayor in New York City this week and what lessons can be drawn from former NYPD captain Eric Adams’s apparent win says about the impact of law and order issues in the country as a whole.
Georgia StatePosted by
Fox News

Biden DOJ lawsuit over Georgia election law may backfire, legal scholar Jonathan Turley says

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia Friday over their passing of a law to ensure election integrity and security. President Biden has been highly critical of the new law comparing it to Jim Crow. George Washington University Law Professor and Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley sat down with "Fox & Friends" Saturday to analyze the DOJ lawsuit.
Georgia StatePosted by
Newsweek

Trump Reacts to DOJ Suing Georgia Over Voting Law: 'It Should Be the Other Way Around'

Donald Trump said Georgia residents should mount their own lawsuits after the Department of Justice announced Friday it was suing the state over its new voting law. "Biden's Department of Justice just announced that they are suing the Great State of Georgia over its Election Integrity Act. Actually, it should be the other way around!" the former president said in a statement.
Galveston, TXWatertown Daily Times

Democrats need a day of atonement

With the creation of June 19th (“Juneteenth”) as a federal holiday, Democrats have one more claim to be the party of civil rights and equal opportunity for African Americans, though most Republicans also voted for the holiday. From Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 to the mid-20th century, members of...
U.S. PoliticsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Rosendale has strayed from the principles of the GOP

Mr. Rosendale, as our only Montana representative in Congress, I find your behavior mystifying. I am curious how you attest that you represent the people of Montana. Last time I checked, the Montana electorate was not predominately white supremacists and QAnon followers. You have even strayed from the fundamental principles of the Republican Party. It appears you not only want to harm, but your behavior suggests that you want to destroy our democracy.
Congress & CourtsKokomo Tribune

Sound off: Legislators should support meat research

I imagine Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun, like most politicians, say they care about animal welfare. An easy way to prove it is to support federal funding for cultured-meat research. For readers who don’t know, cultured meat is grown from cells, without slaughter. Nothing would do more to reduce animal suffering and death than advancement of this field.
ReligionMarshall Independent

Loyal patriots are being demonized

Those of us that believe in the Bible, the Constitution and are loyal patriots are being demonized and slandered. We are called white supremacists, privileged, extremists, racists, Nazis and God knows what else. It’s the Democrat Party that is a perfect fit for those descriptions. It’s the Democrat Party that...
Societynewsitem.com

Movement against critical race theory is deeply necessary

According to the establishment media, critical race theory, or CRT, is a distraction. It is a right-wing smear. It is a conservative attempt to quash the dark side of American history. Most of all, according to the establishment media, you must never — ever — pay attention to the infusion of CRT into the nation’s institutions of power. According to MSNBC’s Chuck Todd, controversy over CRT is a “creation ... It keeps people watching or it keeps people clicking.” According to CNN’s Bakari Sellers, CRT is just “America’s history.” According to The Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart, those who criticize CRT are merely attempting to prevent “us from learning our history.”
ReligionJournal

Why are conservatives being accused?

Those of us that believe in the Bible, the Constitution and are loyal patriots are being demonized and slandered. We are called white supremisists, priveleged, extremists, racists, Nazies and God knows what else. It’s the Democrat Party that is a perfect fit for those descriptions. It’s the Democrat Party that...
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: The long tension between the Second Amendment and Black gun ownership

- - - In the opening pages of her compelling social history, "The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America," Carol Anderson writes that her book is neither pro-gun nor anti-gun. "Guns are not the key variable here," she explains. "It's Black people. Their legal status - enslaved, Free Black, denizen, Jim Crowed citizen, or citizen of 'post-racial America' - did not change the way the Second Amendment worked against their rights." Backed by rigorous research, Anderson lays out the case that throughout history, Black Americans have largely been restricted from the right to bear arms.
U.S. PoliticsBallot-access.org

Anti-Trump Republicans Launch the Renew America Movement

On June 24, several high-ranking members of the Republican Party launched a new group, the Renew America Movement. The launch was made on a publicly-broadcast meeting that lasted 85 minutes. Participating were five former Republican members of Congress: Barbara Comstock of Virginia, Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania, Charles Djou of Hawaii, Denver Riggleman of Virginia, and Joe Walsh of Illinois.
SocietyWashington Post

A well-worn argument about race, intelligence and violence

The latest totem in our hyperpartisan and politically polarized culture war is the terminology around race relations in America. Many on the right are chastising critical race theory and challenging whether such a thing as systemic racism exists. And many on the left are pointing out white supremacy and labeling new state election laws as Jim Crow 2.0. Not only do the two sides respond differently to the question of whether the United States is a racist country, they can’t even seem to find common ground on the definition of racism.
Public SafetyTimes and Democrat

COMMENTARY: Bullets and ballots

They joust through rap songs, they boast through social media. They were what Miami-Dade County Police Director Alfredo Ramirez called “feuding groups,” after three people ended up dead with at least 20 injured following a mass shooting on Memorial Day weekend. That incident occurred during an album release party for...
Presidential Electionrealclearmarkets.com

A Word On the Left's Anti-Federalism Agenda

On Tuesday, as Senate Democrats were falling short of passing S. 1, their 800-page voting bill dubbed the “For the People Act,” I found myself testifying before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee against a not unrelated bill, S. 51, the “Washington, D.C. Admission Act.” Aimed at turning most of the nation’s capital into our 51st state, S. 51, like S. 1, has earned the support of not a single Senate Republican (or House Republican concerning H.R. 51).
Societyfreerepublic.com

So America is racist, huh?

One would think, if America is to be considered a racist country, we'd want to know the definition of the word. Who better to get that definition from than a giant of the anti-racist movement, Ibram X. Kendi, the author of How to Be an Antiracist? Here's Mr. Kendi's definition of racism: "I would define it as a collection of racist policies that lead to racial inequity that are substantiated by racist ideas..." Apparently, Dr. Kendi missed that day in kindergarten where the teacher said, "You cannot use the word you're trying to define in the definition of that same word."