Nether Providence Township, PA

District 1 Class 5A Baseball: Peichel not 'super efficient,' but Strath Haven rolls anyway

By Matt Smith
Delaware County Daily Times
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNETHER PROVIDENCE — Koll Peichel said he didn't have his best stuff Wednesday, but the Strath Haven ace was being a little too harsh on himself. The senior righthander was effective in the Panthers' 7-2 victory over Radnor in a District 1 Class 5A quarterfinal. He struck out eight and allowed two runs on six hits with three walks. Unfortunately, he was one out shy of a complete game after he reached his limit of 105 pitches.

www.delcotimes.com
