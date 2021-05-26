Sentinel Editorial: A worthy gift for the Class of 2021

The past year and a half has been one of unprecedented challenge for New Hampshire’s high school seniors, buffeted as they have been by pandemic-related disruptions and limitations that have ended many of their normal school experiences and no doubt tested their enthusiasm for schooling. That raises a number of concerns, but two foundations have recently announced plans to address a significant one — that, because of the pandemic’s upheaval in their and their families’ lives, this year’s graduates will be less able or inclined to continue their education beyond high school. To address that, the N.H. Charitable Foundation and the Foundation for New Hampshire Community Colleges have teamed up on a more than $1 million commitment to underwrite a “Gift to the Class of ’21” — a free community college course this fall for any of this year’s high school graduates.