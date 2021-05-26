Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Keene, NH

Sentinel Editorial: A worthy gift for the Class of 2021

By Comments
Keene Sentinel
 15 days ago

The past year and a half has been one of unprecedented challenge for New Hampshire’s high school seniors, buffeted as they have been by pandemic-related disruptions and limitations that have ended many of their normal school experiences and no doubt tested their enthusiasm for schooling. That raises a number of concerns, but two foundations have recently announced plans to address a significant one — that, because of the pandemic’s upheaval in their and their families’ lives, this year’s graduates will be less able or inclined to continue their education beyond high school. To address that, the N.H. Charitable Foundation and the Foundation for New Hampshire Community Colleges have teamed up on a more than $1 million commitment to underwrite a “Gift to the Class of ’21” — a free community college course this fall for any of this year’s high school graduates.

www.sentinelsource.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keene, NH
State
New Hampshire State
City
Lebanon, NH
State
Vermont State
Keene, NH
Education
City
Claremont, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keene State College#Higher Education#Standardized Tests#The Gift#Scholarship#Free Education#College Education#School Education#Granite State#Certificate Programs#Students#Graduates#Courses#Schooling#Enrollment#Troubling Evidence#Workforce Development#Ceo Richard Ober#Financial Aid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Manchester, NHmanchesterinklink.com

Manchester School District joins ConVal’s education funding lawsuit

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester School District will be joining the Con-Val School District and several other school districts across the state as co-plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the State of New Hampshire regarding education funding. Filed in March 2019, the lawsuit claims that the state government does not meet...
Windham, NHThe Derry News

Windham High named top high school

WINDHAM — Windham High School was recently named as one of the best high schools in the country. The school ranked fourth within the state of New Hampshire as a top school on the 2021 Best High Schools list, according to U.S. News and World Report. Yearly, this publication reviews...
Public Healthmanchesterinklink.com

New Hampshire falls to fifth in new WalletHub COVID-19 safety study

WASHINGTON – In a study released last week, the economics website WalletHub declared New Hampshire as the fifth safest state in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic. Only Hawaii, Vermont, Massachusetts and Maine scored higher in the study, with Michigan, West Virginia, Florida, Kentucky and Pennsylvania finishing in the bottom five of the study.
CharitiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Foundation contributes $400K match for NH Gives event

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation has contributed $440,000 to match donations for an annual, online, 24-hour giving event to nonprofits. NH Gives is scheduled to take place June 8-9. The event raises funds for nonprofits in New Hampshire. Since the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits launched...
Maine StateNorwalk Hour

Maine eyes permanent telehealth, New Hampshire court reopens

Maine might extend the ability of its residents to use telehealth services beyond the coronavirus pandemic. Many people in Maine and around the country have transitioned to telehealth during the pandemic, in part to avoid crowded doctors’ offices. Democratic Sen. Heather Sanborn of Portland has proposed a bill to guarantee Maine health care providers have a right to provide telehealth services in the future.
Peterborough, NHtelecompetitor.com

Consolidated to Bring Gigabit to More New Hampshire Towns

Consolidated Communications said will be building fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks capable of supporting gigabit speeds in Greenfield, Jaffrey, Marlow, Roxbury and Peterborough, New Hampshire, as residents of those communities recently approved the construction. Public/private partnerships typically arise in communities where broadband buildout costs are so high that service providers cannot build...
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

Keene State, Franklin Pierce not requiring COVID vaccine — for now

Neither Keene State College nor Franklin Pierce University requires students or employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but that could change by the time the next school year starts, campus officials said. “While Keene State does not currently require the COVID-19 vaccine, we strongly encourage every faculty, staff and student...
Pembroke, NHConcord Monitor

My Turn: SB 130 deserves due diligence

The NH State Senate is considering the addition of SB 130, the latest version of a “school voucher” or “education freedom account,” into the state budget. This bill “would create the most expansive voucher program in the country, and SB 130 would cost the state $100 million in new state spending in its first year alone,” according to Reaching Higher NH.
Manchester, KSccenterdispatch.com

New Hampshire to host vaccine clinic for deaf individuals

The state has scheduled a COVID-19 vaccination clinic specifically for individuals who are deaf or have hearing loss, as well as their families and caregivers. The clinic will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elliott Health System in Manchester, the Department of Health and Human Services said Monday.
Keene, NHkscequinox.com

Admitting vs. Enrolling

In a world where higher education has become more important to success than ever, one might expect enrollment rates to be increasing widely. This is not the case, however, as perhaps the four most prominent schools in New Hampshire have all seen dips in enrollment since 2016. According to the...
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

Last week in The Sentinel

A City Council committee is looking at whether to remove the outdoor masking requirement that’s part of Keene’s mask mandate. People are currently required to wear masks outdoors in places where business is conducted. Newly relaxed state guidelines on COVID-19 could bring some changes to Monadnock Region businesses. Many business...
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

'What brings me to work every morning is we help people'

From a corner office overlooking downtown Keene, Phil Wyzik leads a nonprofit organization that is often the last, best hope for people in the region with debilitating mental illnesses. “What brings me to work every morning is we help people” who lack the resources to get treatment or services elsewhere,...
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

Smiths Medical in Keene launches new apprenticeship program

When Marcello Hart first heard about a new apprenticeship program at Smiths Medical in Keene, where he has worked for the past eight-and-a-half years, he thought it sounded like a good opportunity to advance in his career. “The main purpose was just to better myself and help better the company,”...
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

Savings Bank of Walpole expanding with new Keene office

Savings Bank of Walpole is adding an administrative office in Keene in a move the bank says will create 10 new jobs, it announced Wednesday. The bank, which has branches in Keene and Walpole, expects to open the new space on Kit Street — adjacent to Filtrine Manufacturing's headquarters — in mid-June, the bank said in a news release.
Keene, NHkscequinox.com

KSC earns gold for sustainability

Keene State’s campus sustainability has earned the college a gold rating from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE). The AASHE is an organization comprised of several colleges and universities that are working to attain a more sustainable future for schools across the globe. To rate schools the organization uses the STARS program, also known as the Sustainability Tracking Assessment and Rating System.
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

All graduating seniors in NH offered free community college class

Most New Hampshire high school commencements are still at least a few weeks away, but members of the Class of 2021 are already getting a graduation gift from two philanthropic organizations: a free community college course. The N.H. Charitable Foundation and The Foundation for New Hampshire Community Colleges announced Wednesday...