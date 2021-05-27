Sale Of Wolves Has No Provision To Contractually Prevent Relocation

The pending sale of the Minnesota Timberwolves to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez has no contractural limitations to keep the franchise from being relocated to a new city. The language of the sales agreement between Taylor and prospective owners Rodriguez and Lore is in contrast to Taylor's numerous public comments that the sales agreement would include a provision requiring the new group to keep the Timberwolves in Minnesota. "They will keep the team here, yes," Taylor told the (Minneapolis) Star Tribune on April 11 about the Lore and Rodriguez ownership group. "We will put it in the agreement. At this point, we have a letter of intent, but when we make up the contract, we'll put that in there. That's no problem. That won't be a problem."