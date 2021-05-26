newsbreak-logo
Five top 2021 cross country race bikes

By Terry McKall
cyclingmagazine.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is almost here and, whether or not there’s organized racing happening right away, summer means speed. If you want to go fast, there’s nothing more fun than a light weight cross country race bike. Float up hills, fly back down and sprint for the finish line. The five 2021...

cyclingmagazine.ca
Person
Catharine Pendrel
#Mountain Biking#Mountain Bikes#Top Speed#Bear Mountain#Trek#Isostrut#Fox Performance#Revolver#Sram Nx Eagle#Review#Canyon Exceed Cfr Ltd#The Cfr Ltd#Level Ultimate#Dt Swiss#Fox Float 32#Performance Elite#Specialized#Rockshox#Gx Eagle#Roval Control Carbon
Cyclingdefector.com

Gravel Roads Make For Grueling, Unforgettable Bike Racing

Every major bike race has a suite of distinguishing features that elevate it from “a bunch of people riding around on some roads” to something more special. The Belgian classics revel in throwing riders onto gnashing cobblestones and narrow farm roads. The Tour de France has soaring Alpine vistas and a meaningful connection with 12 decades of history. Milan-San Remo is significantly longer than any other one-day classic, and inhospitable early season weather guarantees rugged racing. The Giro d’Italia already stands out for its gorgeous Dolomitic climbs and raucous crowds, though this past week’s racing has highlighted another, newer feature that has become one of the most exciting terrains for road racing: gravel.
Tulare, CAPorterville Recorder

Queenan Orange Belt Cross Country Runner of the Year

In the East Yosemite League this season, there was no one better than Ian Queenan. The junior from Monache High School won every single league meet and was crowned the EYL champion at the end of the season. The fastest boys runner in the area, Queenan is The Recorder’s 2020-21...
Richlands, VASouthwest Virginia Today

Bike races underway in Richlands

Richlands, Va. – Bicyclists from several states will be on the streets and roadways of Richlands and Tazewell County this Memorial Day weekend. Chasing the Wild Boar officially kicked off this morning, (May 29), at the Farmer’s Market and races will continue through May 31. Jeremiah Hover, with Cycling USA...
Weatherjenkintowndrakes.org

Cross Country State Championship Parade Postponed

Due to the forecast of potentially severe thunderstorms, we are postponing our Cross Country State Championship Parade until Monday, June 7, 2021, at 6:00 PM. These decisions are never easy, but in the interest of safety for all involved as well as our desire to have a great turnout, we believe this is the right decision. We also know that our community will come out on June 7 to celebrate and make these athletes feel special. As a silver lining, we are hopeful that some of our Track and Field and Tennis athletes perform well at states this week and can be honored at the June 7 event. The parade route will remain the same for June 7 and we will have a ceremony in the front cul-de-sac at 6:30 PM that evening. All are invited and encouraged to watch the parade and join us at 6:30 PM to recognize and celebrate these terrific student-athletes. (Please note that June 8 will now be a rain date for this event should inclement weather occur on June 7). Go, Drakes!
Leadville, COleadvilleherald

Leadville Racing bikes across Mesa Verde

Leadville Racing sent two teams to Cortez to participate in the 12 Hours of Mesa Verde mountain bike race earlier this month. The competition had teammates take turns biking a 16-mile lap, with teams racing to complete as many laps as possible during the 12-hour relay. Both teams earned podium...
Bicyclesroadbikeaction.com

WIN A FREE 2021 CANYON ULTIMATE CF SL 8 DISC ROAD BIKE

As full of ourselves as we are, this magazine can only be at its best when we make the effort to fill the pages with the bikes, products, places and people that reflect what the readers are interested in. To that end, we produce this “Reader Survey” annually, which helps provide your favorite cycling editors with a snapshot of who you are.
SportsPosted by
Awesome 92.3

SFCC Announces Montgomery To Run Cross Country In Fall

State Fair Community College (SFCC) Roadrunners Cross Country and Track and Field Head Coach Brad Hagedorn has announced the addition of Ethan Montgomery to the Roadrunners Cross Country and Track and Field teams. Montgomery will run cross country in the fall and will also participate in distance events on the...
EnvironmentPosted by
newschain

Severe weather kills 21 runners in China cross-country mountain race

Twenty-one people running a mountain cross-country race have died in northwestern China after hail, freezing rain and gale winds hit the high-altitude track. Hundreds of personnel were called in for the rescue effort after participants suffered from physical discomfort and the sudden drop in temperature. The runners were racing on...
Fort Wayne, INwboi.org

Local Cyclists Cross Country For Big Adventure

Local bicycling enthusiasts Kathi Weiss, age 73, and Cathie Rowand, 64, hit the trail full speed on May 14th for a sixteen day ride to Washington DC. Their thirty plus years of biking together includes extensive velo-tours through much of the Midwest and on both coasts, but this is by far their longest trip, racking up 753 miles.
Bicyclesoutsidemagazine

Tested: Pivot Trail 429 Mountain Bike

One of my regular mountain biking partners is my friend Bryan. Someone recently asked him, “What kind of mountain biker are you?” He responded, “I’m a trail rider.” Another person replied, “Aren’t all mountain bikers trail riders?”. Sure, in the most literal sense, we all ride trails. But I knew...
La Crosse, WInews8000.com

Bike to Work Day in La Crosse to highlight benefits of biking

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Friday is Bike to Work Day in La Crosse. Downtown Mainstreet and Drift Cycle are hosting the event to highlight the renewed enthusiasm for bicycling. D-M-I will have snacks and drinks during lunch time. That’s also where you can learn more about the drift cycle...
Cyclingfis-ski.com

FIS Cross-Country Committee spring meetings 2021

On Friday, 21st May, the Cross-Country Committee has met during an online meeting to discuss and conclude the final proposals which will be submitted to the FIS Council. As previously communicated, this years approach to the discussions in the Sub-Committees was organized differently through the so-called expert working groups who prepared specific topics ahead of the meetings. The expert working groups also included FIS Family members out of committee positions, such as athletes, coaches, TV experts and so forth.
Orange County, CAOCRegister

Orange County boys cross country athlete of the year: Joshua Schuld, Beckman

Beckman senior Joshua Schuld made the most of his long-delayed opportunities to race to become the Register’s Orange County boys cross country athlete of the year. Schuld went undefeated the four races he competed in during the high school cross country season that was shortened because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cross country season usually begins in August but did not start until late January of this school year.
Bicyclesroadbikeaction.com

DO THESE 5 THINGS BEFORE YOU RIDE A NEW GRAVEL OR ROAD BIKE

I just got a new bike, and I’m not very mechanically inclined. Is there a checklist of things to check before my first ride?. Any time I get a new bike, whether it’s been ridden by someone else or not, I always check a few things. First. is the headset...
Sportsbritishtriathlon.org

Elites return to World and European racing this weekend

From Sardinia, Italy to the Warmian-Masurian region of Poland, World and European Triathlon Cup action continues with several British athletes taking to the start line. Elite triathletes also travel the continent to take on the middle distance at Challenge St. Pölten in Austria. 2021 World Triathlon Cup Arzachena. Double Olympic...
CyclingUnion Leader

NHOutside: Downhill mountain biking offers a rush to kickstart summer

Downhill mountain biking offers an adrenaline-pumping rush like few other summer sports, causing your heart to flutter in your chest as you speed down winding trails, perched up and off your seat. It’s no wonder this style of riding has become so popular, with many ski areas throughout the state...
LifestyleNBC San Diego

Mammoth Mountain's Big Ski/Bike/Golf Deal Is Back

May 28-31 (note that your ticket is good for one day only) The deal includes ski slope access, a chance to enjoy the Mammoth Bike Park trails, and 9 holes at the Sierra Star Golf Course. $139. COMPLETING THREE TASKS... over the course of a single day? It sounds like...
CyclingBikerumor

Pro Bike: Peter Sagan’s Maglia Ciclamino custom painted Specialized Tarmac SL7

Celebrating his impending points classification victory, Peter Sagan arrived at the Bora-Hansgrohe bus with a beautiful, new, Maglia Ciclamino style painted Specialized Tarmac SL7. The frame, painted in a stunning cyclamen color to match the point classification jersey and comes with all the finest components from Shimano, Roval, and Specialized.