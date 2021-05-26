Five top 2021 cross country race bikes

Due to the forecast of potentially severe thunderstorms, we are postponing our Cross Country State Championship Parade until Monday, June 7, 2021, at 6:00 PM. These decisions are never easy, but in the interest of safety for all involved as well as our desire to have a great turnout, we believe this is the right decision. We also know that our community will come out on June 7 to celebrate and make these athletes feel special. As a silver lining, we are hopeful that some of our Track and Field and Tennis athletes perform well at states this week and can be honored at the June 7 event. The parade route will remain the same for June 7 and we will have a ceremony in the front cul-de-sac at 6:30 PM that evening. All are invited and encouraged to watch the parade and join us at 6:30 PM to recognize and celebrate these terrific student-athletes. (Please note that June 8 will now be a rain date for this event should inclement weather occur on June 7). Go, Drakes!