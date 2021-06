The Air Max 96 is often overshadowed by the successes of its pre and proceeding efforts in the Air Max 95 and Air Max Plus — Nike didn’t even give it its proper recognition for 2005’s “History of Air” campaign, which for some reason skipped the silhouette altogether. And in 2016, the silhouette’s 20th anniversary, we didn’t even receive a proper retro — instead, we received an XX version with a revamped Air Max 95 Ultra sole unit. They did this because the OG midsoles are hella costly, and with the silhouette’s limited appeal, it made more business sense to deliver a cheaper drop. But finally, for its 25th anniversary, we’ll be getting it done right. Previous leaks have shown 2021’s releases to have its OG sole unit reinstated, and one of those will be the Air Max 96 ii “Mystic Teal”