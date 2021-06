You might not remember it, but the great ‘Payton’ legacy found its way to Nashville back in 2005, when the Tennessee Titans signed running back Jarrett Payton, the son of one of the best running backs of all time, Walter Payton, as an undrafted rookie free agent. Payton already had a tie to the Titans even before he signed a contract with the team. Jeff Fisher, head coach of the Titans at the time, had played on the same team as Jarrett’s father for the entirety of his career as a player in the NFL. In fact, he and Walter struck up a friendship. So, maybe it was destiny that Jarrett would end up being coached by Fisher once he made it to the big leagues.