It's never too early to start shopping for Halloween candy, and it is never too socially unacceptable to keep all of that candy for yourself — especially when said candy is being sold at a price that's too good to pass up. The latest treasure shared in r/aldi, where Aldi lovers convene on Reddit, is an assortment of the grocer's miniature chocolate candy bars for 99 cents a bag. As Reddit user Candy_And_Depression puts it, "This is... not good for me to know."