Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

A Celebration of John Prine’s Life & Music Takes Over Nashville This October

By jwills
wbwn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast April, 2020, the world lost John Prine. At the time, the country music community sent out their messages of love…. Miranda Lambert: “thank you for everything. One and only. #hellointhere #johnprine.”. Keith Urban: “The angel flys home. Rest in blessed peace John Prine. Love and prayers to all of...

www.wbwn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
John Prine
Person
Keith Urban
Person
Maren Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Music Community#Guitar Lessons#Life Music Takes#Ku#The Cma Theater#Nashville#Music City#Concerts#Love#Lyrical Lessons#Godspeed Kind Man#Angel#Friends#October#Subtle Humor#Gold Photo Courtesy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

Rooted in Country: Harper Grae on Brad Paisley and Alison Krauss' 'Whiskey Lullaby'

From chronicling her her difficult upbringing in "Monster" to sharing the pain of a pregnancy loss in "Still Your Mother," rising country singer-songwriter Harper Grae has always written songs straight from the heart. Grae says country songs that tell the truth -- no matter how painful -- are the songs she's been drawn to since she was a young dreamer growing up in the small town of Reeltown, Alabama.
Musicsoundandsoulonline.com

BJ Barham Talks ’90s Country, Losing Side Records & New American Aquarium Album

In November of 2020, American Aquarium returned to Asheville, North Carolina’s Echo Mountain Studio (the scene of 2015’s Wolves) to record an album’s worth of ’90s country gems. Slappers, Bangers & Certified Twangers: Volume One delivers a wave of golden nostalgia while revisiting hits and favorites from country music’s fifth generation of twangy pop stars and traditional revivalists. For American Aquarium frontman and founder BJ Barham, the project may have been a welcome distraction from an ongoing pandemic and fractured political landscape, but it was also an opportunity to showcase his earliest influences. Calling on the spirit of FM heroes Sawyer Brown, Trisha Yearwood, Joe Diffie, Patty Loveless, and Sammy Kershaw (among others), Barham and the boys rip through a set of Saturday night stompers, road trip anthems, and jukebox jammers that encourage you to roll the windows down and sing along as loud as you can! I caught up with BJ to reminisce a bit, offer him a break from packing up orders for SB&CT: V1 (available on CD, vinyl, and even cassette), find out what’s next for American Aquarium, and talk about his plans as head of the newly minted Losing Side Records.
Rock MusicAmerican Songwriter

The Northern Belle Give John Prine’s ‘Summer’s End’ a Nordicana Flair

“It’s weird being called a pioneer,” Stine Andreassen, leader of Norweigan band The Northern Belle, admits. For the band and the rest of Norway’s underground folk scene, their common musical ground began with influences like Gillian Welch, Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark and John Prine. It was only when The Northern Belle began mixing other niche influences with traditional Nordic folk instruments like the Hardanger fiddle that they spawned a movement, fittingly titled Nordicana (Nordic Americana). This seamless mesh is captured especially in their latest cover of John Prine’s “Summer’s End.”
MusicCMT

The Influences of John Prine, Luke Bryan Shine on Jordan Davis’ EP

Embedded from www.youtube.com. John Prine and Luke Bryan may be separated by a few decades as artists. Still, their influence shows as timeless upon the career of Louisiana-born country singer-songwriter Jordan Davis via Almost Maybes, his just-released eight-track EP. The sudden and sad loss of essential country music performer Prine...
Nashville, TNJamBase

The Prine Family Announces ‘You Got Gold: Celebrating The Life & Songs Of John Prine’ Concert Series

John Prine, who died last year from COVID-19, will be honored with a weeklong series of concerts and events in Nashville. The Prine Family announced the “You Got Gold: Celebrating The Life & Songs Of John Prine” concert series, which will be held at The Ryman Auditorium, CMA Theater at The Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum and Basement East. The celebration commences on October 3 and concludes on October 10, what would have been Prine’s 74th birthday.
Nashville, TNColumbia Daily Herald

Week-long John Prine tribute set for Nashville this fall

Listeners and artists unable to give each other a collective "hug" when John Prine died of COVID-19 last year get an overdue chance to celebrate the late songwriting legend in person this fall. The Prine family announced Tuesday plans for a week-long tribute to the storyteller that includes Nashville concerts...
Musicmainstreet-nashville.com

Dani Taylor making strides in the Nashville music scene

Dani Taylor released her self-titled EP on April 16. The three-song EP is comprised of “Midnight Cowgirl,” “You Can Thank Me Later” and “Kiss Me if You Can.”. I chatted with the songstress to find out more about how she became a country music singer and songwriter. Born and raised...
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Jordan Davis Pays Tribute to John Prine on New EP, ‘Dirt’

Country starJordan Davis was forever changed by John Prine’s lyrical scripture upon his first listen as a child. His new EP, released May 21 via MCA Records, is Davis’ most authentic vision of his artistry, and he credits much of that to the late songwriter legend. Buy Dirt opens with a nod to the legacy of Prine, and an opportunity to properly celebrate his life which he lost too soon to COVID-19.
MusicPosted by
WGAU

Nominations For The 2021 CMT Music Awards Announced

CMT unveiled today (May 13) the nominations for this year’s CMT Music Awards. Each winner is selected by the fans and voting is now open at vote.cmt.com. Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert each leading the pack with four nominations and Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton each having three.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Dan Auerbach on the Black Keys' New Album, Missing John Prine and His Band's 20th Anniversary

Dan Auerbach was in his Easy Eye Sound studio in Nashville producing an album for the soul singer Robert Finley when he had the urge to call his drummer in the Black Keys, Patrick Carney. Guitarist Kenny Brown and bassist Eric Deaton, who played with bluesmen R.L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough, respectively, were together in the same room at Easy Eye and Auerbach couldn’t resist the chance to jam on the vintage blues songs that shaped the Black Keys with the very men who played them. “It was just too much. I had to call Pat and invite him over,” says Auerbach. The unexpected result is Delta Kream, the Black Keys’ 10th studio album. “I wasn’t thinking about making a record… We just wanted to play some of these songs that we loved. That’s what this record is. It took us a day to do it. Most of the thing is first or second takes.”
Troy, NYPosted by
104.5 The Team

Sara Evans To Perform At Troy Music Hall This October

The Country concert announcements keep rolling in!. And now one of our favorite local venues is getting into the mix! Troy Music Hall has announced that Sara Evans will be taking the stage on Sunday, October 3rd. It has been a few years since Sara has performed here in the Capital Region. Her last area concert was at the Palace Theatre in Albany back in February of 2018.
MusicPosted by
GATOR 99.5

Poll: What Country Album Are You Most Excited for in June 2021?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!