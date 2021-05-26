A Celebration of John Prine’s Life & Music Takes Over Nashville This October

In November of 2020, American Aquarium returned to Asheville, North Carolina’s Echo Mountain Studio (the scene of 2015’s Wolves) to record an album’s worth of ’90s country gems. Slappers, Bangers & Certified Twangers: Volume One delivers a wave of golden nostalgia while revisiting hits and favorites from country music’s fifth generation of twangy pop stars and traditional revivalists. For American Aquarium frontman and founder BJ Barham, the project may have been a welcome distraction from an ongoing pandemic and fractured political landscape, but it was also an opportunity to showcase his earliest influences. Calling on the spirit of FM heroes Sawyer Brown, Trisha Yearwood, Joe Diffie, Patty Loveless, and Sammy Kershaw (among others), Barham and the boys rip through a set of Saturday night stompers, road trip anthems, and jukebox jammers that encourage you to roll the windows down and sing along as loud as you can! I caught up with BJ to reminisce a bit, offer him a break from packing up orders for SB&CT: V1 (available on CD, vinyl, and even cassette), find out what’s next for American Aquarium, and talk about his plans as head of the newly minted Losing Side Records.