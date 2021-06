As soon as we first saw the Endorphin Pro 2, we knew it was going to make an impact, so we couldn’t wait to get our hands on a pair of these new shoes from Saucony. — If that striking chequered flag pattern isn’t enough to get us in racing mode, the tech in the shoe definitely is. Saucony’s SPEEDROLL technology is designed to keep you moving continuously: springy and ultra-light cushioning combines with a stiff forefront to provide a super-responsive ride. Then there’s that magical carbon plate and its S-shaped curve, helping you to get more out of each stride and making your top speed seem easier.