Adam Vinatieri retires as NFL's all-time leading scorer after 24 seasons

Former New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri announced he is retiring from the NFL during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. Vinatieri, 48, played in the NFL from 1996 to 2019 with a stint in New England from 1996 to 2005. He spent the remainder of his career with the Indianapolis Colts. He won three Super Bowls with the Patriots (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX) and one with the Colts (XLI). He made three Pro Bowls during his career, and was 599 of 715 (83.8%) on field goals during his career with a long of 57. He will finish his career as the all-time leading scorer in the NFL.