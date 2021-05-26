newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Adam Vinatieri retires as NFL's all-time leading scorer after 24 seasons

By Editorial Policy
sportsgrindentertainment.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVinatieri won four Super Bowls as a member of the Patriots and Colts while connecting on some of the biggest kicks in NFL history. Christine founded Sports Grind Entertainment with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered Sports news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. She is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research.

sportsgrindentertainment.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Watkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Content Analysis#Sports News#American Football#Team Sports#Patriots#Colts#Sports Entertainment#Super Bowls#Nfl History#Proficiency#Vinatieri Retires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLfoxbangor.com

Bill Belichick Says Adam Vinatieri Is ‘Greatest Kicker of All Time Who Made Greatest Kick’

It’s not too often you hear Bill Belichick gush about one of his players … but not all of his players were Adam Vinatieri. The Patriots head coach raved about the 48-year-old kicker as the G.O.A.T. after he announced his retirement on Wednesday — and pointed out Vinny’s game-winner in the legendary “Tuck Rule” game is the greatest single kick of all time.
NFLESPN

Record-breaking kicker Adam Vinatieri plans to retire

INDIANAPOLIS --  Adam Vinatieri used his strong leg to become the NFLs career scoring leader. A surgically repaired left knee apparently will force him out. The 48-year-old former Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots star told former teammate and SiriusXM radio host Pat McAfee that he plans to retire.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri is retiring from the NFL

Former New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri announced he is retiring from the NFL during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. Vinatieri, 48, played in the NFL from 1996 to 2019 with a stint in New England from 1996 to 2005. He spent the remainder of his career with the Indianapolis Colts. He won three Super Bowls with the Patriots (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX) and one with the Colts (XLI). He made three Pro Bowls during his career, and was 599 of 715 (83.8%) on field goals during his career with a long of 57. He will finish his career as the all-time leading scorer in the NFL.
NFLcountry1025.com

Adam Vinatieri -“The Greatest Kicker Of All-Time” Is Hanging Up His Cleats

#4 may be out the door…but will be 4-ever in our hearts. The significance of the contributions Adam Vinatieri made to the Patriots can never be overstated. After hearing that the former Patriots Super Bowl winning kicker was retiring from the NFL, Coach Bill Belichick called Vinatieri “Greatest kicker of all-time who made the greatest kick of all-time in the 2001 divisional playoffs.”
NFLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Digest: NFL kicker Vinatieri says he will retire

Adam Vinatieri used his strong leg to become the NFL’s career scoring leader. A surgically repaired left knee apparently will force him out. The 48-year-old former Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots star told former teammate and SiriusXM radio host Pat McAfee that he plans to retire. He hasn’t played...
NFLPosted by
WXKS Kiss 108

Adam Vinatieri Officially Announces Decision On NFL Future

Adam Vinatieri is officially calling it a career. Vinatieri, 48, retires as the NFL's all-time leading scorer (2,673 points) and a four-time Super Bowl champion, having won three with the New England Patriots and one with the Indianapolis Colts. "By Friday if the paperwork goes in, you heard it here...
NFLchatsports.com

Stampede Radio: OTA’s, Vinatieri’s Retirement, and a look at the AFC South QBs

On this episode, the guys talk about OTAs, how likely a Julio Jones trade is for the Colts, and Adam Vinatieri’s retirement. They also dig in to the quarterback rooms around the AFC South, and Shepherd makes his case for optimism about Carson Wentz. Finally, the guys look at the schedule and talk about some of the games they’re excited to see on the upcoming schedule.
NFLUSA Today

WATCH: Pat McAfee, Adam Vinatieri reveal Colts' schedule

Each year, the social media team for the Indianapolis Colts tries to find some creative way to reveal the regular-season schedule for the upcoming campaign. We went through game-by-game predictions and listed which games we are most excited to watch for the upcoming season. For the 2021 season, the Colts...
NFLMilford Daily News

Adam Vinatieri is retiring. Here's what Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft had to say.

After 24 NFL seasons, Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement on Wednesday. The 48-year-old leaves the game as the NFL's all-time leading scorer. A future Hall-of-Famer, Vinatieri didn’t play last year, but spent the previous 14 seasons in Indianapolis and 10 seasons before that with the Patriots. Vinatieri was a big...
NFLPopculture

Adam Vinatieri Makes Major Announcement About His NFL Career

Adam Vinatieri has made the call on his NFL career. While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, the legendary kicker announced he is planning to retire after 24 years in the league. He delivered the news to Pat McAfee who was his former teammate when they both played for the Indianapolis Colts.
NFLPats Pulpit

New England Patriots links 5/27/21 - Patriots open OTAs today; Falcons up price for Julio Jones; More

Statements from Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick on the retirement of Adam Vinatieri. Mike Dussault posts the adjusted roster cutdown schedule: The first cut will come on Tuesday, August 17 going from 90 to 85, and then the following Tuesday, August 24, cuts will go from 85 down to 80. The final cut will come on Tuesday, August 31 as the initial 53-man roster will be set that day.
NFLPatsFans.com

Best Of Social Media: Adam Vinatieri Announces His Retirement From The NFL

After 24 professional seasons in the NFL, longtime placekicker Adam Vinatieri formally announced his retirement from the NFL during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show”. “By Friday, if paperwork goes in, you heard it here first,” Vinatieri told his former Indianapolis Colts teammate. Over those 24 seasons across both...
NFLBleacher Report

Tom Brady on Adam Vinatieri's Retirement: 'Honored to Have Played' with the GOAT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady praised former New England Patriots teammate Adam Vinatieri on Wednesday after the kicker announced his NFL retirement. As seen in the following screenshot from Robert Alvarez of PatsFans.com, Brady dedicated an Instagram post to Vinatieri:. Robert Alvarez @ralvarez617. Tom Brady shares some thoughts regarding...
NFLPatriots.com

Adam Vinatieri announces retirement on 'Pat McAfee Show'

After 24 seasons in the NFL, including his first 10 with the Patriots, Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. Vinatieri spent 14 seasons with the Colts where he added a fourth Super Bowl to the three he won with the Patriots. He wraps up his career as the NFL's all-time leading scorer with 2,673 points, three All-Pro honors and three Pro Bowls to go with his four rings.