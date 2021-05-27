Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Deputy Mayor reflects on continuing trend of youth violence in the city

By Amanda Hull
cnycentral.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, N.Y. — Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens gave an emotional reaction to the continuing trend of youth violence in the city on Tuesday. “Just the combination of my love and commitment for Syracuse,” Owens said. “I’m not originally from Syracuse I’m an SU grad and chose to make Syracuse my home. My husband is from here, my children are born here, I love the city and when it’s in pain and it is a pain, I’m in pain. And the pain manifested itself physically the other day.”

cnycentral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deputy Mayor#Role Models#Hope I
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Hundreds of companies observed Juneteenth before it became a federal holiday

Before Juneteenth became a federal holiday this week, hundreds of companies have been observing the day that recognizes the liberation of slaves after the Civil War. To name a few, Adobe, Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, Lyft, Nike, Quicken Loans, Spotify, Target and Uber all began observing Juneteenth last year. Joining the list this year are Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Conde Nast, National Grid and Yelp.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Judge under U.S. sanctions set to take over Iran presidency

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Millions of Iranians voted on Friday in a contest set to hand the presidency to a hardline judge who is subject to U.S. sanctions, though anger over economic hardship and curbs on freedoms mean many will heed calls for a boycott. Senior officials appealed for...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats scramble to unify before election bill brawl

Democrats are racing against the clock as they try to strike an internal deal on a sweeping election overhaul that can unify their 50 members. The Senate will vote Tuesday on the For the People Act, legislation that is guaranteed to hit a Republican filibuster and fall short of the 60 votes needed to advance.