Syracuse Deputy Mayor reflects on continuing trend of youth violence in the city

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens gave an emotional reaction to the continuing trend of youth violence in the city on Tuesday. “Just the combination of my love and commitment for Syracuse,” Owens said. “I’m not originally from Syracuse I’m an SU grad and chose to make Syracuse my home. My husband is from here, my children are born here, I love the city and when it’s in pain and it is a pain, I’m in pain. And the pain manifested itself physically the other day.”