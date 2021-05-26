Cancel
Kenosha, WI

City pools, splash pads set to open on June 15

By For the Kenosha News
Kenosha News.com
 8 days ago

The city’s two public swimming pools at Anderson Park and Washington Park are scheduled to open for the season at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, dependent on good weather. Regular pool hours will be 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The pools will be closed on Mondays and the Fourth of July.

www.kenoshanews.com
