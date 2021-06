Location: Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Please note: Wearing a mask is recommended for those who are not fully vaccinated. Art is all around you, with patterns in nature and music in the air! Junior Girl Scouts are invited to come on a guided badge hike with a naturalist and explore nature and the art it inspires. They will view the “Inspired by Endangered Species: Animals and Plants in Fabric Perspectives” quilt exhibit, and then head out into the preserve to find and create art!