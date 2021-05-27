Helical Reducers Market Share and Product Segment, Key Players and Demand Analysis by 2025

The ever increasing size of business data has mandated enterprises to revisit their IT strategy and amend it to inculcate new technologies to efficiently manage and utilize such huge data. Cloud computing offers internet-based access to distantly stored database. This reduces the cost of on-premise IT infrastructure and facilitates remote working and collaboration amongst teams. The benefits of return on IT investment offered by cloud computing has resulted in its widespread adoption by enterprises in every industry around the globe. For instance, the Cloud Industry Forum of U.K stated that overall cloud adoption rate in the U.K was 88% in 2017. Out of this, 67% of the cloud computing users stated that they were planning to expand their cloud footprint in the coming years. Enterprises are required to deploy security measures for mitigating the threats posed to data stored on public, private or hybrid clouds. Cloud security software assists enterprises to reduce business risk associated with data breach, meet regulatory compliance and optimize both costs and cloud disaster recovery capabilities. IIFL Securities Ltd. adopted cloud security solutions of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in July 2020 to establish threat visibility and secure applications and workloads in cloud. Thus, high number of enterprises migrating to cloud computing has heightened the demand for tools to secure cloud data, which in turn propels the growth of the cloud security software market.