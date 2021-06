When Adam Gase hired Gregg Williams as his defensive coordinator in 2019, it was widely regarded as a wise move, but also one that could lead to fireworks. Williams was fresh off a successful interim head coach stint with the Browns in which he reinvigorated a team that was down in the dumps under Hue Jackson’s watch. Given his longstanding reputation as a defensive guru and a coach players would go to war for, Williams seemed like the perfect fit in what was supposed to be a new era at One Jets Drive — even though his brash style could have conflicted with Gase’s similar approach.