Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Tesla UK stations to offer 300 mile charge in 20 minutes

dallassun.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen electric vehicle charging superhubs are to be built in the United Kingdom that will charge Tesla vehicles with 300 miles of power in 20 minutes. Tesla will partner with Dutch charging infrastructure company Fastned to build the first hub for electric vehicles in Oxford, England. In addition to providing...

www.dallassun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Uk#Superhubs#Dutch#Ac#Reuters#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
News Break
Cars
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Tesla
Related
Carsnewsbrig.com

Tesla Autopilot issue leads to ‘recall’ of nearly 300,000 cars in China

Tesla will recall nearly 300,000 Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles delivered in China. According to Bloomberg and Nikkei Asia, the country’s State Administration for Market Regulation has announced the automaker’s decision on its website. While the move is being called a “recall,” owners aren’t required to bring in their cars. Since it’s meant to address risks associated with the vehicles’ assisted driving feature, Tesla will be able to rectify the problem by rolling out an online software update to upgrade the company’s Autopilot system.
TechnologyPosted by
AFP

Tesla to 'recall' over 285,000 cars in China due to faulty software

Electric car giant Tesla will "recall" over 285,000 cars from the Chinese market after an investigation found issues with its assisted driving software that could cause road collisions, a government regulator announced late Friday. Tesla would contact affected users to upgrade their vehicle's software remotely for free, a State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) notice said, adding that it affects some imported and domestically manufactured Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. "The recall plan was filed with the State Administration of Market Regulation, and it was decided to recall the following vehicles from today," SAMR said. The order is the latest blow to the American self-driving car pioneer, which has come under growing regulatory scrutiny in China due to several deadly collisions involving Tesla vehicles in recent months.
Technologybusinesshala.com

Tesla will update its Autopilot software on around 285,000 vehicles in China because drivers are switching it on by mistake, a state regulator says

A state agency said on Saturday that the Autopilot software for about 285,000 Tesla vehicles in China would be updated remotely because drivers were accidentally turning it on. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation announces remote software “recall” for vehicles made locally and abroad Reuters and Businesshala news. In China,...
EconomyComplex

Here’s Why Tesla Is Recalling Nearly 300,000 Vehicles in China

Tesla Inc. recalled nearly 300,000 passenger vehicles in China after widespread safety issues were found associated with the car’s cruise control functions. According to the Wall Street Journal, Tesla’s Chinese branch had to pull 249,855 Model 3 sedans and Model Y compact cross-over vehicles, as well as 35,655 imported Model 3 cars due to possible defects with the vehicle’s cruise control. The recall comes after an investigation discovered that the cruise control systems could be activated on their own accord and possibly cause accidental speed increases.
Economystateofpress.com

50,000 electric vehicle charging stations in Europe to offer crypto payments

Two payments firms have partnered to roll out crypto payments across 50,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Europe. The partnership is between Irish e-commerce and mobile payment solutions firm HIPS Payment Group Ltd and Vourity, a Swedish firm that specializes in unattended payment facilities such as EV charging stations.
Businessworldnewsinfo4u.com

Panasonic offloads Tesla stake for $3.6bn

Panasonic has sold its entire stake in longstanding battery partner Tesla for about ¥400bn ($3.6bn) as it seeks to raise cash to finance its biggest-ever overseas acquisition. The Japanese conglomerate, which has a $5bn joint battery manufacturing venture with Tesla in Nevada, said the sale would not affect its partnership...
Energy IndustryZacks.com

Tesla (TSLA) Grows Solar Arm, Opens Solar Charging Station in China

TSLA - Free Report) recently launched a solar-powered super-charging station in the Tibetan capital of Lhasa, being the first such facility in China. Capitalizing on Lhasa’s abundant sunlight, the charging station can convert solar energy into electric energy to meet the energy requirements of Tesla cars in Tibet. Per Tesla,...
PoliticsCleanTechnica

Hawaii Department Of Transportation Has Fleet Of Teslas That Is Helping The State Save Money

KHON2 has a few concerns about Hawaii’s decision to outfit its State Department of Transportation (DOT) with a fleet of Teslas. The news station noted that it was receiving a lot of questions about why there were so many Teslas being used by the State DOT. Apparently, state fleets should look worn around the edges and not like luxury vehicles. Their outlet, Always Investigation, asked State DOT Deputy Director at the Highways Division Ed Sniffen a few questions.
Economyelectrek.co

Tesla increases the price of the base Model Y again

Tesla has been almost continuously adjusting its prices across its lineup over the past few months, and now, the Model Y is seeing another small price increase. In February, Tesla made several changes to Model 3 and Model Y prices, mostly going down, again in early March, and then increased Model 3 prices in late March.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Revel says it will launch ‘Tesla taxis’ in spite of NYC ban

The battle over putting Tesla taxis on the streets of New York is kicking into high gear. Electric transportation startup Revel said late Wednesday it will launch its all-Tesla ride-share service soon — despite the fact that the city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission voted this week to bar new for-hire licenses for electric vehicles.
Economyfordauthority.com

Ford UK Partners With By Miles To Offer More Finely Tuned Car Insurance Plans

As Ford Authority reported just yesterday, a recent study found that the vast majority of Americans aren’t satisfied with their car insurance plans or providers. This is precisely why Ford has teamed up with Allstate, Verisk, Nationwide, and Liberty Mutual in recent years to provide usage-based car insurance plans, as well as launched a program called Ford Insure that helps new vehicle owners determine if they have the right coverage. Now, Ford is also teaming up with UK insurance provider By Miles to provide a pay-as-you-drive insurance plan that could greatly benefit those that don’t rack up a ton of miles on a daily basis.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla Connects East And West China With 3,100 Mile Supercharger Route

One of Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) greatest advantages is its Supercharger network. Tesla has more than 25,000 Superchargers worldwide that have extremely high charging speeds exclusively for its electric vehicles. To travel long distances, electric vehicles need a string of high-speed, reliable charging stations. If even one gap in charging...
Worldinsideevs.com

Base Tesla Model 3 Sold Out In UK Despite No Available Incentives

We previously reported that Tesla may have been sold out for Q2 2021 in the US very early in the quarter. Not long after that report, we received another bit of information that suggested the Model Y may already be sold out through at least the end of Q3 2021.
Seaside, CAmotor1.com

Tesla UK builds bespoke Model 3 police car for evaluation

As the United Kingdom is looking enforce a ban on the sale of all internal combustion-engined vehicles by the year 2030, it will have to shift its emergency vehicle fleet to electric as well. And it’s already started testing electric vehicles in these roles to see whether or not they are suitable, which is how this bespoke Tesla Model 3 came about.
Energy Industryautomotive-fleet.com

Audi to Fund More Renewable-Powered Charging Stations

Audi is partnering with energy providers to support the expansion of renewable energy sources, according to a June 17 press release. Audi will work with different partners to build new wind and solar farms in various European countries by 2025, which together are expected to generate around five terawatt hours of additional green power. This corresponds to an installed capacity of about 250 new wind turbines.
BusinessShareCast

Friday newspaper round-up: UK economy, Tesla, Channel 4, Nutmeg

Britain’s economic recovery will accelerate into the autumn despite the threat from staff shortages and higher inflation, according to a forecast by the business lobby group, the CBI. The economy will expand by 8.2% this year and by 6.1% next year as the successful vaccination programme allows lockdown easing to continue next month, driving a surge in consumer spending and business activity in the second half of 2021, the CBI said. - Guardian.