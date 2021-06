With a couple of weeks off to take a breather from the Major League Soccer season, this might be the only chance the Chicago Fire get to take inventory on how the season is going so far. There’s a lot of problems, with the team getting off to their worst start in club history by picking up just 4 points out of their first 7 games. Despite having what was touted as a possibly overwhelming attack, they’ve only managed 4 total goals, with a stretch of over 380 minutes without a single goal. Despite this, they also have a terrible defense, allowing around 2 goals per game and only managing a single clean sheet in their single win against Inter Miami, who have their own set of issues.