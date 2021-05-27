Are AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks leaving SEAL Team? Are Sonny, Davis moving?

Is AJ Buckley leaving SEAL Team following the season 4 finale? What about Toni Trucks? In this hiatus, clearly the producers want you wondering. In the end, we get that — they want to give you a reason to watch next season and in the absence of some enormous “will someone die?” cliffhanger, this is the next-best thing. Sonny has a huge decision to make when it comes to where he wants to be. He lives so far away from his daughter, and does he want to do that forever? Would Davis go along with him? There are so many different question marks that these two characters have, and it could take some time for us to get answers. One solution is for the two of them to head out to Texas together, but we can’t tip our hat as to where things are going with that.