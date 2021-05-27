Cancel
Watching tv linked to lower functioning in middle age, says study

dallassun.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew studies are finding that middle-aged people who predominantly turn to TV for entertainment have a greater risk of losses in their abilities to reason and remember later in life. Researchers noted that they could not say whether it was watching television that caused the brain decline or the sedentary...

#Middle Age#Television#Brain Health#Reuters#The University Of Alabama
Public Healthwvah.com

COVID-19 and Alzheimer's: Study shows 'possible link,' says doctor

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Scientists say we may never know the cause of COVID-19, as China continues to keep its labs closed to investigators. But are there other avenues to explore that could uncover the root cause of COVID-19? “Most scientists that I've spoken to who have looked closely at the sequence think that it doesn't really have the markers that would indicate anything other than a natural virus,” said Dr. Tara Kirk Sell to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “The current debate is really more about if there was a leak of an existing pathogen versus something of someone getting sick from an animal, which again is just going to be really hard to find a clear answer for.”
Madison, WIMedPage Today

Sleep Study Data Predict Brain Age

A deep neural network model predicted the brain age of patients based on electroencephalogram (EEG) data recorded during overnight sleep studies. The artificial intelligence (AI) model predicted brain age with a mean absolute error of 4.604 and a Pearson's r value of 0.933, surpassing the performance of prior research, reported Yoav Nygate, MS, of EnsoData in Madison, Wisconsin, at SLEEP 2021, a joint meeting of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society.
DrinksKPLC TV

Coffee lowers risk of chronic liver disease, study says

(CNN) - That morning cup of joe could be doing your liver a favor. A new study showed that regular coffee drinkers are 21% less likely to develop chronic liver disease and 49% less likely to die from it. The study also says that the benefits apply to both regular...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Polymyositis-Dermatomyositis Tied to Arrhythmias in Young, Middle-Aged Adults

(Reuters Health) - Young and middle-aged adults with polymyositis-dermatomyositis are more likely to have arrhythmias in general, and supraventricular arrhythmias in particular, than matched controls without these rare rheumatic conditions, a U.S. study suggests. Researchers examined retrospective data on adults hospitalized between 2016 and 2018, including 32,085 patients with polymyositis-dermatomyositis...
Fitnessstaradvertiser.com

One study links exercise with a sense of purpose

Our exercise habits may influence our sense of purpose in life, and our sense of purpose may affect how much we exercise, according to an interesting new study of the reciprocal effects of feeling your life has meaning and being in motion often. The study, which involved more than 18,000 middle-aged and older men and women, found that those with the most stalwart sense of purpose at the start were the most likely to become active over time, and vice versa.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Depression, tau deposits seen in subset of middle-aged persons

Middle-aged people with depressive symptoms who carry a genetic variation called apolipoprotein (APOE) ε4 may be more at risk to develop tau protein accumulations in the brain's emotion- and memory-controlling regions, a new study by researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) and collaborating institutions suggests.
Mental HealthScience Daily

Twenty-year study links childhood depression to disrupted adult health and functioning

Depression in youth, between the ages of 10 and 24 years, is both a leading cause of stress and a possible risk factor for future diseases and impairment. Now, a study in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (JAACAP), published by Elsevier, confirms that depression in childhood or adolescence is associated with higher levels of adult anxiety and substance use disorders, worse health and social functioning, less financial and educational achievement, and increased criminality.
Women's Healthohmymag.co.uk

Hypertension symptoms mistaken for menopause in middle aged women

The research conducted by a group of specialists and published in the European Heart Journalshows that middle aged women who show visible signs of hypertension such as chest pain, exhaustion, headaches, heart palpitations and sleep disturbances are often diagnosed with menopause. This, the researchers say puts them at risk of...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

Your Stroke Risk Is 3 Times Higher With This Common Condition, Study Says

Having a stroke is the second most common cause of death globally, behind heart disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) says; it's behind 11 percent of total deaths worldwide. And unfortunately, the chances are high you're at an increased risk, seeing as one in three U.S. adults have at least one condition or habit that increases their risk of having a stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This includes high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity, and diabetes. But now, new research has found that another common condition can increase your stroke risk, making you three times more likely to experience the potentially fatal medical emergency. Read on to find out if you're at an increased risk for this life-threatening health concern.
Mental HealthMedscape News

Poor Sleep History Linked With More Severe COVID-19

(Reuters) - Poor sleep habits may be linked with higher risk for severe illness in patients with COVID-19, according to Harvard University researchers. They analyzed survey responses from more than 46,000 participants in the long-term UK Biobank study, including 8,422 who tested positive for COVID-19. Participants had answered questions from 2006 to 2010 about sleep duration, daytime sleepiness, insomnia and body clocks. For the new study, based on their responses, the researchers assigned scores ranging from 0 to 6, with higher scores indicating multiple poor sleep "traits."
Diseases & Treatments1stnews.com

Some blood pressure-lowering drugs linked to better memory in old age

Certain blood pressure-lowering medications appear to have the ability to slow the speed of memory decline in older patients, a new study reveals. Researchers with the American Heart Association say people over the age of 50 taking two classes of blood pressure-lowering pills in particular had better memory recall than those taking other types of medication to treat hypertension.
Cancerthewestsidegazette.com

Gut Feeling: Junk Food Link To Colon Cancer, Says Study

WASHINGTON — A new study has found that high-fat diets can trigger a molecular cascade of events that leads to intestinal and colon cancer. The findings of the study were published in the journal “Cell Reports“. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, dietary components high in saturated...
Miami, FLcommunitynewspapers.com

UM School of Medicine Receives Award for Research on Aging and Cognitive Function -Research includes Multiethnic Populations

The Dr. M. Lee Pearce Foundation, Inc., established in 1984, has announced a donation to the University of Miami’s School of Medicine in support of its research on aging and cognitive function. The funding of the research study “Epigenetic Clock as a ‘Fountain of Youth’: Is the Epigenetic Age more Important for Cognitive Function than Chronological Age?” is part of the foundation’s mission to fund breakthrough research with an emphasis on aging.
Mental Healthabccolumbia.com

Study links poor sleep to early death in adults

CNN– A new study found people who struggle with sleep are at high risk to die from any cause. Harvard University studied people who had difficulty falling asleep and waking up frequently during the night. Waking up frequently appears to be worse for you, leading to a 56% increased risk...
Workoutsthewestsidegazette.com

Aerobic Exercise Helps Cognitive Function In Older Adults

WASHINGTON — Older adults at risk for Alzheimer’s who followed a 26-week structured aerobic exercise training had improved brain function and brain health, a study has found. The study, published in the journal “Frontiers in Endocrinology”, showed the positive association between Cathepsin B (CTSB) and cognition, and the substantial modulation...