JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — When you're a journalist and you're about to ask a question that you think might make a golfer mad, and you also happen to be a coward, you do what I do, which is to lead with a disclaimer. It almost never works, but the logic is irresistible—if I simply acknowledge what the person will hate about this question, you think, they will hate it less, and we can all go about our day.