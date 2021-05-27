U.S. Congressman Seeks Full Audit of America's Gold Reserves

The World Bank rejected a request from El Salvador for assistance in its bid to adopt bitcoin as a currency, a spokesperson for the Washington-based development lender said Thursday. El Salvador uses the US dollar as its official currency, but its legislature approved a measure on June 9 that will allow the volatile cryptocurrency to be used for all transactions starting in September, becoming the first nation to do so. "While the government did approach us for assistance on bitcoin, this is not something the World Bank can support given the environmental and transparency shortcomings," the World Bank official told AFP by email. "We are committed to helping El Salvador in numerous ways including for currency transparency and regulatory processes."