Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Oracle Park to open up at full capacity for Bay Bridge Series

By maureenmahoney
kgoradio.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco feels like it’s starting to come back. It officially will next month. That’s after Wednesday’s announcement from the San Francisco Giants that they will reopen Oracle Park at full capacity starting on Friday, June 25, the first game of a three-game set vs. the Oakland A’s. This will be the first time that the Giants have opened up their venue completely (41,915 seats) since Bruce Bochy’s final game as manager on Sept. 29, 2019.

www.kgoradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Bochy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oracle Park#Bay Bridge Series#San Francisco Bay#Open Season#Final Season#The San Francisco Giants#The Oakland A#Single Game Tickets#Home Games#Season Ticket Members#Giants President#Section Guidelines#Ceo Larry Baer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Politics
Related
San Francisco, CACBS Sports

Giants' Reyes Moronta: Moved to 60-day injured list

Moronta (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports. Moronta has been dealing with a mild sprained ligament in his elbow and will now be out until at least mid-June. Braden Bishop was claimed off waivers by the Giants in a corresponding move.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Golden Gate Park SF Soccer Leagues 2021 Season

Beach Chalet Soccer Fields. 8v8 Coed Format with 2 women including goalkeepers. 8 week season | 8 Games guaranteed for players and teams | NO playoffs. Game 1 is Pre-Season No points will be added or taken from league standings. Game 2 to Game 7 is regular season, league standings...
San Francisco, CAEater

SoMa’s Oldest Leather Bar Up For Historic Status

Welcome to p.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. The oldest operating leather bar in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood is poised to become the first of its kind — a leather bar — named a city landmark, reports the SF Chronicle. The SF Eagle’s application to be landmarked will be considered by the Historic Preservation Commission this week, as part of a larger effort by the Commission and Planning Department to protect local sites associated with underrepresented communities. If approved, which is expected, the Eagle would be San Francisco’s second gay bar to be landmarked after the Twin Peaks Tavern. [SF Chronicle]
San Francisco, CASFist

Monday Morning Headlines: Number of SF Homes For Sale Ticks Up

The four-color tiered system and the state's "Blueprint for a Safer Economy" are set to be lifted on June 15th, but details about what can reopen and how remain fuzzy. Whether or not the state or San Francisco County will still require specific distances between, for instance, restaurant tables, or masks in certain situations, all remains up in the air. [Chronicle]