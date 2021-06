Hello beautiful people. We often say think outside the box. Today I am changing that up a little. Let’s think inside the box for a moment. Why? I am glad you asked. I save many things that remind me of special moments of time. Let’s be honest about sentimental things, they often do not have a perfect place. Trinkets that are lost or stored in places that may cause them damage. If you have something special, you should display it. There is a great way to do that! Have you figured it out yet?