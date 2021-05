CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Calling all eligible 4-H’ers to apply for the 2021 4-H Equestrian of the Year Contest. Completed applications are due by May 19, 2021. The contest consists of two divisions – Junior for 6th to 9th grades and Senior for 10th to 12th grades. The contestants will be judged on a written resume and 4-H story, an interview with a panel of judges, and a short stage presentation. All contestants must be 4-H members in good standing.