Rumors about Spider-Man: No Way Home put Kraven as the enemy of Sony’s three arachnids: Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield. There is something very particular and striking, if we think about it, regarding these rumors at first unfounded, that surround Spider-Man: No Way Home. Since before there are some small evidences, as we already told you in a note some time ago, someone said it would be nice if Tom Holland can fight enemies alongside Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, and the fans exploded.