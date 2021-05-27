Oklahoma Sooners Football: The topic of tampering in college football
Much like the supposed prohibition against wearing headphones during the workday at one of my former places of employment, the NCAA has rules that aren’t really rules. As the sport’s overseers have eased restrictions on transferring, ESPN’s Alex Scarborough has a new piece out on what college football coaches are characterizing as an explosion in one of the aforementioned not-rules, roster tampering. It comes as little surprise that players are even getting in on the act of recruiting their rivals, according to Scarborough’s reporting.www.crimsonandcreammachine.com