Oklahoma Sooners Football: The topic of tampering in college football

We’re still about two and a half months away from the start of the 2021 College Football season. But, after the most abnormal season in recent memory fans are starved for normalcy. We received a little bit of that last week as the major networks announced kickoff times and network assignments for the first four weekends of the season. There is a total of 244 games over the first four weeks with 230 of those selected by the networks. Today, we’ll take you through some of the early season schedule highlights in those first four weeks.