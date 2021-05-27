Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Transformation Of Johnny Galecki From Childhood To The Big Bang Theory

By Stacy Dooks
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 22 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fans may know him best as Leonard Hofstadter from "The Big Bang Theory," but actor Johnny Galecki's career has run the gamut from comedy to drama and all points in between, starting from his earliest appearances as a promising young actor in the mid-late 1980s. At one point one of the highest-paid television actors in the world (per Forbes), Galecki made the leap from the small screen to major motion pictures, from Christmas classics to slasher horror.

www.looper.com
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Urich
Person
Johnny Galecki
Person
Denis Leary
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Christopher Walken
Person
Chuck Lorre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Pictures#Second Stage Theater#The Transformation#The Big Bang Theory#Abc#Cbs#Nbc#American#British#Tbbt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
CinemaBlend

Which Big Bang Theory Star Is Kaley Cuoco Closest With? She Explains

Despite the series ending a few years ago, The Big Bang Theory cast has still popped up in each other’s lives here and there, and those interactions feed Big Bang Theory fans' thirst for more from the beloved stars. For Kaley Cuoco, it's almost as if the hit sitcom never ended, and there’s one former castmate the Flight Attendant star interacts with the most. Now, Cuoco has revealed the former Big Bang Theory co-star she's remained the closest with since the series ended.
TV Seriesgranthshala.com

Why Was ‘The Big Bang Theory” Canceled?

Some sitcoms come and go without much pretense, but others become a huge cultural fixture, and it seems big bang theory is in the latter category. originally titled Lenny, Penny and Kenny, the sitcom focused on nerdy culture in a way that hadn’t been fully highlighted on TV before. While...
Celebritiesdarientimes.com

How Kaley Cuoco Managed to Leap from Sitcom Stardom to 'Flight Attendant' Emmy Frontrunner

Kaley Cuoco has been on TV for most of her life, including guest spots in the 1990s on such shows as “My So-Called Life,” “Northern Exposure” and “Ellen” (where she played a young version of star Ellen DeGeneres). Her breakthrough was playing Bridget Hennessy, the daughter of TV icons John Ritter and Katey Sagal’s characters, on the ABC series “8 Simple Rules … for Dating My Teenage Daughter” — but then came Cuoco’s Big Bang.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kaley Cuoco Reveals One Big Issue The Big Bang Theory Guest Stars Sometimes Had On The CBS Set

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The Big Bang Theory was quite a ride for fans of the long-running sitcom, but you will probably easily believe that it was even more of a wild experience for the cast, many of whom became superstars during the show's 12-season run. While they all seem to look back at their time on the CBS hit with a lot of fond memories, Kaley Cuoco just revealed that they did have at least one big issue over the course of their time on the air.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik's new show gets big shake-up

The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik's latest show Call Me Kat has found itself a new showrunner with a very impressive resume. Alissa Neubauer will lead the Fox comedy's second season, following the departure of Darlene Hunt, The Wrap reports. Neubauer previously worked on Two and a Half Men...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik opens up on 'feeling like an outsider'

The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik has admitted she's always felt a bit different to everyone else. The actress, who also happens to be a doctor of neuroscience, began acting from a young age and her breakout role as the title character in Blossom catapulted her into the spotlight, but she has revealed that feeling different is not all down to fame.
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

‘Big Bang’ alum Mayim Bialik says she ‘felt different’ growing up in Hollywood: ‘It was definitely abnormal’

Mayim Bialik is opening up on her come-up in Hollywood as a young child performer and revealed that she felt “different” from others growing up. “I don’t know if I felt normal growing up,” the “Big Bang Theory” alum, 45, told Yahoo! Entertainment. “But I don’t think that had to do with the fact that I was a child actor — I think that I came from a really unusual family. So nothing felt normal for me. I always felt different.”
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kaley Cuoco On The Sad Realization The Big Bang Theory Wouldn't Last Forever And Choosing The Flight Attendant As Her Next Job

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Kaley Cuoco has been quite lucky in her career. After starting with a lot of one-off roles in sitcoms and made for TV movies when she was a child, she landed a lead part on 8 Simple Rules as a teen, and then, within two years of that show ending, wound up on one of the most popular sitcoms of the past couple of decades: The Big Bang Theory. Cuoco was a part of the main cast for the CBS mega-hit for its entire 12-season run, but she recently spoke about the sad moment she realized it wouldn't last forever, and how she chose The Flight Attendant for her next big TV show.