The Transformation Of Johnny Galecki From Childhood To The Big Bang Theory

Kaley Cuoco has been quite lucky in her career. After starting with a lot of one-off roles in sitcoms and made for TV movies when she was a child, she landed a lead part on 8 Simple Rules as a teen, and then, within two years of that show ending, wound up on one of the most popular sitcoms of the past couple of decades: The Big Bang Theory. Cuoco was a part of the main cast for the CBS mega-hit for its entire 12-season run, but she recently spoke about the sad moment she realized it wouldn't last forever, and how she chose The Flight Attendant for her next big TV show.