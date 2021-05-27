The Transformation Of Johnny Galecki From Childhood To The Big Bang Theory
Fans may know him best as Leonard Hofstadter from "The Big Bang Theory," but actor Johnny Galecki's career has run the gamut from comedy to drama and all points in between, starting from his earliest appearances as a promising young actor in the mid-late 1980s. At one point one of the highest-paid television actors in the world (per Forbes), Galecki made the leap from the small screen to major motion pictures, from Christmas classics to slasher horror.www.looper.com