Bangladesh vs India, AFC World Cup and Asian Cup qualifier. Venue: Doha, Qatar. In India, the match will be telecast on Disney+ Hotstar and the Star Sports network. Bangladesh are fifth in a group of five in AFC's combined World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers. India are fourth. While finishing in those respective positions aren't death knells for their chances to qualify for the 2023 Asian Cup, they would be hoping to finish this stage with a flourish. They are, of course, well out of the race to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.