Spokane, WA

Strong cold front will delivery windy, dusty, showery weather for Thursday – Kris

KXLY
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday will start out in fine form with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures, but there’s a change on the way. Put away the patio umbrella and don’t plan to have dinner outdoors. A strong cold front will bring windy conditions to the area in the afternoon and evening. Wind gusts of up to 45mph are possible. Blowing dust will be an issue, especially if you are traveling west of Spokane. There’s also a chance for some fast-moving showers and isolated thunderstorms. However, only the mountains of north Idaho should expect any meaningful rain. High temperatures will top out early in the day in the lower 70s.

www.kxly.com
Spokane, WA
Idaho State
#Memorial Day Weekend
