Up until 3 months ago, I myself was not a big hockey fan. I’ve been to games in the past and they have always been a blast, but when it comes to knowing the ins and outs of the NHL, I am not your guy. However, in recent months I have spent countless hours playing EA Sport’s NHL 21 and catching up on the Colorado Avalanche’s season, and it also just so happens that the Avs are the favorite to win the Stanley Cup this year.