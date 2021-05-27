BTS's "Butter" is Pure Infectious Retro Aesthetic

BTS have returned with their second full English-language single “Butter”. After 2020 marked another record-filled year for the group — they released two incredibly successful albums and topped charts around the globe, including the coveted Billboard Hot 100 with “Dynamite” — fans were greatly anticipating what the group has next in store. In addition to their huge international following, all-kills and Daesang sweep solidified the popularity and support that the group enjoys in their home country as well. For a group that has already accomplished so much, it seems there is no going higher. BTS, however, always manage to surpass themselves and their previous success.