The Cubs have optioned Kohl Stewart to Triple-A and recalled Trevor Megill, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune (via Twitter). Stewart has been a spot starter for the Cubs this season, his first with the club after being signed as a minor-league free agent. The 26-year-old former Minnesota Twin has made three starts giving up eight earned runs in 12 2/3 innings with 10 strikeouts to two walks, although he has also hit two batters.