Regular poor sleep puts us at risk for serious medical conditions, including obesity, heart disease, and diabetes, and it can shorten life expectancy. It also affects our ability to concentrate and memorize. Those with neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism and intellectual disability, frequently suffer from sleep problems. However, their underlying mechanisms remain unclear. Now, a new study using a fruit fly model, demonstrates that poor sleep in neurodevelopmental disorders may be caused by high levels of serotonin. Researchers also discovered that the origin of high serotonin and sleep issues are linked to the blood-brain barrier.