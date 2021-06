Grade 1 winner #8 Maxfield (4-5) is the clear-cut favorite in Saturday’s $600,000 Stephen Foster S. (G2) at Churchill Downs. The Brendan Walsh pupil has been brilliant in his career with six wins from seven starts, including a dynamic tally in the Alysheba S. (G2) on the surface on Kentucky Oaks Day. Below I have wagering suggestions for those in the camp of the "chalk," and also for those who will try to upend the colt.