newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

A Celebration of John Prine’s Life & Music Takes Over Nashville This October

By jwills
wivk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast April, 2020, the world lost John Prine. At the time, the country music community sent out their messages of love…. Miranda Lambert: “thank you for everything. One and only. #hellointhere #johnprine.”. Keith Urban: “The angel flys home. Rest in blessed peace John Prine. Love and prayers to all of...

www.wivk.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
John Prine
Person
Keith Urban
Person
Maren Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Music Community#Guitar Lessons#Life Music Takes#Ku#The Cma Theater#Music City#Concerts#Love#Lyrical Lessons#Godspeed Kind Man#Angel#Friends#October#Subtle Humor#Gold Photo Courtesy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
Nashville, TNmyqcountry.com

Today In Country

Carrie Underwood made a surprise appearance on stage during a New Kids On The Block concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in 2017 to lead the crowd in a round of “Happy Birthday” for group member Jordan Knight. The Band Perry‘s “If I Die Young” was released to radio in 2010.
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Alan Jackson: From the Mailroom to Superstardom

Alan Jackson has been “keeping it country” for more than 30 years, and he shows no signs of letting up on that path. Signifying that you can’t pull the stops on a hard working country man, Jackson is back at it, releasing his first new studio album in six years on May 14th. And like the tall, lanky star himself, the album, titled Where Have You Gone, comes in a big package, loaded with 21 songs, 15 of those from his own pen.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

See Your Favorite Bands At The Bonnaroo Farm’s New Summer Concert Series In Tennessee

The summer months in Tennessee promise endless opportunities for fun, from festivals and cook-outs to patio dining and live music shows. Of course, one of the most popular is the Bonnaroo music festival. Known to rival Coachella in California, Bonnaroo began in 2002 and has since expanded into what is now a 700-acre grand event. […] The post See Your Favorite Bands At The Bonnaroo Farm’s New Summer Concert Series In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Nashville, TNgospelmusic.org

Provident Entertainment Presents BAND TOGETHER to Support Mental Health Month on May 20th

NASHVILLE, TENN. (May 17, 2021) Each year, millions of Americans deal with the reality of mental illness and this year with the ongoing pandemic, focusing on mental health is needed now more than ever. Provident Entertainment is leaning into Mental Health Awareness Month by partnering with Vibrant Emotional Health for a “Band Together” special virtual event to raise awareness around the struggles of mental health and the help that is available for everyone. The online concert will premiere on May 20th at 7:30 PM Central on YouTube, simultaneously streaming across the artists and label channels. Artists involved in “Band Together” include Provident Entertainment’s CAIN, Casting Crowns, DOE, I AM THEY, Koryn Hawthorne, Lydia Laird, Matt Maher, Matthew West and Zach Williams, as well as Adarga Entertainment Group artist Twice Música and RECORDS artist Lathan Warlick.