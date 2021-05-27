Evening Ritual Supplement Products

You are currently viewing the summary. Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) is an essential metabolic co-factor that is central to energy metabolism. During aging, obesity, and diabetes, NAD+ concentrations in cells decline. NAD+ is synthesized de novo from tryptophan precursors, from nicotinic acid through the Preiss-Handler pathway, or from nicotinamide through the salvage pathway. The rate-limiting enzyme in the salvage pathway, nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase (NAMPT), recycles nicotinamide into nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN), which is converted into NAD+ (see the figure). Restoration of NAD+ concentrations in cells of old or diseased mice through administration of NMN improves health; however, it is unclear whether NMN therapy is practical in humans. On page 1224 of this issue, Yoshino et al. (1) show in a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind trial that NMN supplementation promotes NAD+ metabolism and improves skeletal muscle insulin sensitivity in postmenopausal prediabetic women who are overweight or obese. Thus, NMN may be a viable therapeutic strategy in humans to improve metabolic health during obesity.