We previously talked about how Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen was a huge pivot for the team at Bungie with the narrative surrounding the space shooter. A true turning point for the ongoing story and a positive step into the future of what Destiny 2 will have to offer fans. With Season of the Splicer in full swing, the next step of storytelling has begun, this time giving us a closer look at the Fallen beyond just being enemies and the harrowing reminder that Savathun continues to grow in influence. That being said, the most recent cutscene for season 14 is truly art and showcases that Bungie is not letting that momentum from the previous season wane in the slightest.