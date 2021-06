Keeping Up With The Kardashians is officially off the air. After fourteen years and twenty seasons, the Kardashian family has decided to end the series with the final episode airing last week. On Thursday night, the sisters met up with Andy Cohen for a reunion show, discussing all of the intricacies that made up the longtime reality production. One of the biggest storylines during the final season was Kim's divorce from Kanye West, which the world learned about earlier this year.