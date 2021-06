Kanye West didn't just surprise fans with an impromptu look at his collaboration with Gap in the months since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce. Aside from his professional pursuits, the rapper-designer made headlines when he was seen with model Irina Shayk. According to Page Six, however, the relationship isn't exactly new. Like Kardashian, Kanye met Shayk on the set of his music video for "Power" and sources close to West say that he's always felt a connection to her. She also walked in the Kanye West Ready-To-Wear Fall/Winter 2012 show during Paris Fashion Week.