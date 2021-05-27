Assembly impeachment inquiry committee gives an update

The New York State Assembly’s committee that’s conducting an impeachment inquiry into Gov. Andrew Cuomo offered a brief progress report after meeting Wednesday. Assemblyman Charles Lavine, who is chair of the Judiciary Committee, said the Davis Polk law firm that the Assembly hired has been busy looking into allegations that the governor sexually harassed several women, including female staffers; improperly used employees to help him write and edit a memoir about the COVID-19 pandemic; and covered up with his staff the number of deaths of nursing home residents during the pandemic.