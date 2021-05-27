Cancel
G Herbo Pleads Not Guilty To Allegedly Lying To A Federal Agent In Connection To Fraud Case (Update)

By China Lovelace
theshaderoom.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoommates If you recall, we recently reported that G Herbo and his crew were allegedly involved in a fraud ring in 2020. The men were accused of using stolen credit cards and identifications to live a lavish lifestyle, an allegation that Herbo’s legal team has denied. Earlier this month, Herbo was hit with another charge for allegedly lying to federal agents about his relationship with one of his alleged co-conspirators in the fraud case.

