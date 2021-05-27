G Herbo Pleads Not Guilty To Allegedly Lying To A Federal Agent In Connection To Fraud Case (Update)

Lawrence Co Attorney Michael T. Hogan pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday morning to federal fraud charges The court appearance follows a recently unsealed federal indictment which revealed Hogan and his wife, Joy M. Hogan were indicted on several federal fraud charges. Joy was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and Michael Hogan faces the same charge, as well as nine additional counts of wire fraud and five counts of federal program theft. The indictment alleges that Michael paid Joy more than $365,000 from a second tax account from the Lawrence Co Attorney’s Office between March 8, 2013, and April 30, 2020. Michael Hogan is scheduled for a jury trial on Aug. 16 at 10 A.M. As a condition of his release, Michael is prohibited from prosecuting cases on behalf of the Lawrence Co Attorney’s Office. Joy is scheduled to appear in court Friday, June 11, at 1 P.M.