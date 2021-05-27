Cancel
Emporia, KS

USD 253 adopts new COVID-19 strategies

By Zach DeLoach zach@emporia.com
Emporia gazette.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USD 253 Emporia Public Schools Board of Education accepted new COVID-19 mitigation strategies to begin June 1 during its meeting Wednesday. The new strategies will include continuing current mitigation strategies through the end of the school year; allowing masks to be removed during outdoor activities; removing temperature-taking and health screening questions; allowing masks to be worn indoors by choice; requiring everyone on board USD 253 transportation to wear masks at all times; maintaining cohort groups indoors with three feet of social distance between cohort members; and maintaining six feet of social distance outside of cohort groups.

www.emporiagazette.com
