With this stifling hot weather, it’s hard to get motivated to cook and sometimes even eat! But this is a cool, cute way to take a dish to pass or have your kiddos eat more fruit! And just like the average fruit salad, you can use just about any fruit for these! It is best to choose things that don’t brown quickly (like bananas, apples or peaches) and instead opt for fruits that last a bit longer. Also, try for a variety of colors so it’s just more festive!