A man who was shot by Henderson police last year is suing the city, its police department, the police chief and two officers, alleging excessive force. The lawsuit was filed last week in District Court on behalf of Ricky Helmbrecht, who was shot by Henderson police Aug. 1 on Box Elder Way. Officer Lane Stringham and Sgt. Charles Hedrick, who were named by the police department as officers involved in the shooting, are named in the lawsuit as defendants.