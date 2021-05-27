Cancel
Calvert City, KY

Preston Cope Memorial Golf Tournament raises money for scholarships

By Submitted
Marshall County Daily
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2nd annual Preston Cope Memorial Golf tournament was this past Saturday at the Calvert City Country Club. On a beautiful day, 22 teams came out to support the tournament. This is one of two events held each year to help raise money for the Preston Cope Foundation which has given out since 2018 – 40 scholarships to Marshall County Seniors. Thanks, and God bless to all the players, volunteers, and to all of our hole sponsors.

