No BlizzCon 2021, But Blizzard Planning a Global Event for Early 2022
Blizzard has announced that there will be no BlizzCon 2021, but teased plans for a global event with small in-person gatherings for early 2022. While COVID restrictions are starting to lift in California, BlizzCon is a massive event that requires months of preparation time. For the event to occur in November, planning would have needed to started when the pandemic was still raging in California which would have been unsafe.www.wowhead.com