Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

No BlizzCon 2021, But Blizzard Planning a Global Event for Early 2022

By perculia
wowhead.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlizzard has announced that there will be no BlizzCon 2021, but teased plans for a global event with small in-person gatherings for early 2022. While COVID restrictions are starting to lift in California, BlizzCon is a massive event that requires months of preparation time. For the event to occur in November, planning would have needed to started when the pandemic was still raging in California which would have been unsafe.

www.wowhead.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzcon#Community Events#Sporting Events#Blizzconline 2021#Esports Pros#Azeroth#November#In Person Gatherings#Preparation Time#Watch Parties#Major Cities#Hosts#Artists#Oceans#Entertainers#Covid Restrictions#Outland#Blizzcon 2021#Planning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Esports
Related
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

BlizzCon 2021 is canceled

Blizzard Entertainment announced that there will not be a BlizzCon 2021 event later this year. This follows after there was no BlizzCon 2020 the prior year due to the global pandemic. Instead, the company held BlizzConline 2021 earlier this year, a digital event with news and updates, forgoing the traditional fan gathering in-person event that Blizzard previously cultivated.
Video Gamesmmo-champion.com

BlizzCon and Our Latest Plans - No BlizzCon This Year

Then you are reckless selfish fool, what will you do if someone from your family gets it and will have permanent heart/lung dmg or god forbids die?. then again, you will throw the guild on someone/something else, people like you will never admit they could done something wrong. If someone...
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Blizzard announces it's not holding BlizzCon in 2021

Blizzard today announced it's not holding BlizzCon in 2021. The company says the pandemic and the restrictions on gatherings have made holding the event too difficult and dangerous. Instead of BlizzCon, the company will be holding a digital event sometime next year with smaller in-person gatherings. Blizzard today revealed that...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Blizzard Plans on Reworking Bastion in Overwatch 2

Blizzard recently streamed new content and changes coming to the game with improvements coming to Bastion. Bastion has been one of the most notable heroes in Overwatch. His mobility is often offset by his lack of mobility, making him one of the most versatile heroes in the game. When in sentry mode, opponents fall to Bastion's turret quickly before running out of ammunition. Fans of the game have voiced their opinions to developers for a rework of the character for years.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Blizzard – Don’t Expect BlizzCon This Year

Saralyn Smith, Executive Producer of BlizzCon at Blizzard Entertainment, has taken to the official site with a new blog post to share the team’s plans regarding the company’s yearly in-person gathering. As guidelines in California around in-person gatherings continue to evolve and the status of the pandemic fluctuates around the...
Video Gameswccftech.com

BlizzCon In-Person Event Cancelled Again for 2021, BlizzConline Happening in 2022

Earlier this year, with vaccines seemingly turning the tide against COVID-19, there was some optimism that in-person gaming events would be returning this year, but that increasingly seems to not be the case. E3 is all-digital, Gamescom is all-digital, and now it’s been announced BlizzCon won’t be happening at all. This is the second year in a row a traditional BlizzCon event has been called off. Here’s Blizzard’s explanation for the decision…
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

BlizzCon 2021 is not happening

Blizzard announced today that there will be no BlizzCon 2021. The annual event was first held in 2005, but the coronavirus pandemic squashed last year's event and has now ended plans for an in-person event this year (BlizzCon usually takes place in October or November). This February saw the first BlizzConline as a virtual replacement for the missed 2020 event (and it had plenty going on), and it looks like something similar—but with a twist—will fill the gap until late 2022 at least.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

BlizzCon 2021 Just Canceled; Digital and physical event in 2022

After careful consultation with staff, game company Blizzard has decided to cancel the BlizzCon 2021 live event. Instead of this year’s live event, there will be a new one early next year. Blizzard plans to host a physical and digital version this time. Also last year BlizzCon 2020 was canceled...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Real Reason Blizzard Won't Have BlizzCon In 2021

The coronavirus pandemic has had a massive effect on the gaming industry. Between games being pushed back and events being canceled or changed entirely, it's safe to say that the past year has looked very different for a lot of communities. Blizzard ultimately decided that BlizzCon won't be coming in 2021 for the same reasons.
Video GamesPosted by
TheStreet

Adventurers Gather At The Dark Portal, The Gateway Between Azeroth And Outland, In Blizzard Entertainment's World Of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Dark Portal has opened once again, and beyond it lies a timeless era of adventure. Beginning today, World of Warcraft players will rediscover the wondrous landscapes and mythic challenges awaiting them in the shattered realm of Outland as Burning Crusade Classic ™ , Blizzard Entertainment's authentic recreation of the legendary first World of Warcraft ® expansion, launches around the globe.
Video GamesOrange County Business Journal

No BlizzCon For 2nd Year

Video game maker Blizzard Entertainment in Irvine said today it will not be holding its popular BlizzCon fanfest in November, marking the second year in a row the in-person event has been canceled due to COVID-19. Instead, the company said it is planning a global event for the early part of next year, “combining an online show along the lines of our recent BlizzConline with smaller in-person gatherings, and we’ll share more as our plans come together.” BlizzConline, the online substitute for the annual in-person jamboree, was held in February.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Riot confirms plans to expand VALORANT to mobile

It’s been a year since Riot Games released its first-person shooter, VALORANT, to the public and the game has become one of the fastest rising titles on the PC market. Because of this success, the developer has confirmed that it will be expanding the franchise to mobile gaming. “One of...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to change layers in World of Warcraft Classic

There can be a lot of traffic in World of Warcraft Classic that makes some of the game feel like it’s running through mud, and it can become difficult to play if there are too many characters at the same location. To make this process easier, Blizzard created a feature called layering that places characters that are in the same area in different instances, basically.
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Game Haus

Riot Games Announces VALORANT Mobile

In their path to completely taking over the tactital-shooter genre, Riot is taking the next step to reach more players than ever before. On Wednesday June 6, Riot Games announced its plans to move VALORANT to mobile devices in the near future. VALORANT already boasts an average of more than 14 million players on PC. VALORANT Mobile aims to give even more players a chance to get into the battle around the world.
Video GamesPosted by
TheStreet

Global E-Sports Market Report 2021Featuring Modern Times, Activision Blizzard, Gfinity, Turner Broadcasting System, Valve, Tencent, Electronic Arts, Hi-Rez Studios And Nintendo, Faceit

DUBLIN, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Sports Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Major players in the esports market are Modern Times Group MTG AB, Activision Blizzard Inc., Gfinity, PLC, Turner Broadcasting System, Valve Corporation, Tencent, Electronic Arts, Inc., Hi-Rez Studios and Nintendo, Faceit.The global e-sports market is expected to grow from $0.97 billion in 2020 to $1.28 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32%.
Video GamesDen of Geek

World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic: Best Addons to Download

While part of the appeal of World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic is the chance to relive one of the best expansions in WoW history, the truth of the matter is that World of Warcraft has improved in some significant ways in the 14 years since Burning Crusade was first released. The ideal WoW experience is arguably somewhere between “Classic” design and modern innovations.
Video Gamesea.com

Unlock Community Created Twitch Drops

Starting today, tune in to Apex Legends streamers to earn Community Created loading screens via Twitch Drops. As mentioned earlier this month, the Legacy update brings with it a new cosmetic category—Community Created. This Season’s Community Created items include six loading screens, which will be earnable starting today. Each of...