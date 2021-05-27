Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Armstrong, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Armstrong; Randall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR WESTERN ARMSTRONG AND SOUTHERN RANDALL COUNTIES At 929 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Buffalo Lake to 7 miles southwest of Happy to 12 miles northeast of Hart, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Canyon, Buffalo Lake, Wayside and Palo Duro Canyon. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH